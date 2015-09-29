BRIEF-Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen Q3 property sales up 31 pct

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :

* In the recently concluded Autumn auctions, a total of 495 properties were auctioned with a value of about 35.4 million euros ($39.89 million)

* Compared to last year the property sales were increased by 31 pct in the Q3 (year ago 26.9 million euros)

* Q3 net brokerage fees were at about 2.97 million euros, well above the previous year’s level (2.65 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)