FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group to refinance MosPrime-linked loans
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group to refinance MosPrime-linked loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group NV :

* Says it has signed a 24 billion rouble ($365.35 million)long-term unsecured loan facility agreement with VTB Bank with an interest rate set at the Central Bank of Russia’s key rate plus an agreed margin.

* The loan facility has two tranches: 10 billion roubles maturing in 2.5 years, and 14 billion roubles maturing in 3 years;

* The facility will be used to make an early repayment of MosPrime-linked loans (including refinancing a 12.5 billion rouble loan from VTB Capital) and to finance the company’s operations;

* The new loan will improve the quality of the company’s debt portfolio by reducing the overall cost of debt due to a lower margin and lower volatility of the underlying key rate;

* The structure and duration of the company’s debt will improve as the maturity period is extended until 2018, while the risk of interest expense growth will be mitigated as MosPrime-linked obligations are refinanced;

* The facility does not increase the company’s total debt. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.6900 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.