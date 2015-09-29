FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INVL Technology decides to transfer the shares of Acena to BAIP
#IT Services & Consulting
September 29, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-INVL Technology decides to transfer the shares of Acena to BAIP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - INVL Technology AB :

* Says board of ICT investment company INVL Technology decided that 100 pct of a specialised Microsoft solutions company Acena, UAB will be transferred to BAIP, UAB

* Says deal value is equal to value of Acena at end of June 2015 - 412,000 euros ($462,346.40)

* The deal is implemented in order to simplify the structure and management of INVL Technology investments portfolio by linking the companies working in the field of IT infrastructure Source text: bit.ly/1O5J1XR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
