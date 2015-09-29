FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finbond six-month HEPS rises 45 pct
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Finbond six-month HEPS rises 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finbond Group Ltd :

* Six-month headline earnings per share increased 45 pct to 4.8c (Aug 2014: 3.3c)

* Revenue from continuing operations increased by 39 pct to R269.9 million (Aug 2014: R194.1 million)

* Total assets increased by 3 pct to R1.235 billion (Aug 2014: R1.205 billion) for six months ended Aug. 31

* Value of loans advanced increased by 18 pct to R414.1 million (Aug 2014: R351.6 million)

* No interim dividend has been declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
