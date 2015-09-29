FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell says received "notice of intended claim" from a law firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Received a letter described as a “notice of intended claim” from a law firm acting for a claimant group suggesting that it intends to commence an action against co under financial services and markets act 2000

* Notice estimates value of potential claims against company to be a maximum of approximately 9 million stg before costs (if awarded)

* Company is not aware, and has not been made aware, of any other law firms acting for (or in process of forming) other claimant groups

* Company will vigorously defend all such claims, as appropriate

* Neither notice nor any claim made as currently outlined in notice would adversely impact company’s previously announced intentions regarding a capital return Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
