BRIEF-Quindell says received "notice of intended claim" from a law firm

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Received a letter described as a “notice of intended claim” from a law firm acting for a claimant group suggesting that it intends to commence an action against co under financial services and markets act 2000

* Notice estimates value of potential claims against company to be a maximum of approximately 9 million stg before costs (if awarded)

* Company is not aware, and has not been made aware, of any other law firms acting for (or in process of forming) other claimant groups

* Company will vigorously defend all such claims, as appropriate

* Neither notice nor any claim made as currently outlined in notice would adversely impact company's previously announced intentions regarding a capital return