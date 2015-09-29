FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank DNB sells non-performing loans, sees NOK 1.1 bln gain
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank DNB sells non-performing loans, sees NOK 1.1 bln gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - DNB Asa

* Sells portfolios of non-performing loans to Lindorff

* As a result of transaction, DNB will make reversals on earlier impairment losses related to various portfolios. Current estimated pre-tax effect is approximately nok 1.1 billion

* The portfolios consist of unsecured claims from DNB’s consumer and equipment financing operations and corporate banking operations, dating from 1984 to 2015

* Sale has been initiated as part of group’s capital efficiency programme

* DNB markets acted as financial adviser to DNB in connection with transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.