September 29, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-African Bank Investments says court interdict delays Stangen deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd :

* Disposal of Stangen - interim court order

* Interim interdict was granted by High Court on Sept. 28 postponing creditors meet scheduled for Sept. 29 at which business rescue plan was to be tabled for approval

* Interim interdict ordering delivery by co of certain documents pertaining to company, Stangen and ABL to applicants

* Court order delays adoption of business rescue plan and disposal and as such, company is considering its options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
