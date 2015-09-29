BRIEF-African Bank Investments says court interdict delays Stangen deal

Sept 29 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd :

* Disposal of Stangen - interim court order

* Interim interdict was granted by High Court on Sept. 28 postponing creditors meet scheduled for Sept. 29 at which business rescue plan was to be tabled for approval

* Interim interdict ordering delivery by co of certain documents pertaining to company, Stangen and ABL to applicants

* Court order delays adoption of business rescue plan and disposal and as such, company is considering its options