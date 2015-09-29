FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neopost H1 net attributable income falls to 64.7 mln euros
#Office Equipment
September 29, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Neopost H1 net attributable income falls to 64.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Neopost SA :

* H1 sales up 10.4 pct, or down 1.1 pct organically

* 2015 outlook confirmed organic growth in sales expected at between -1 pct and +1 pct

* 2015 outlook confirmed current operating margin (before acquisition-related expense) expected at between 19.5 pct and 20.5 pct of sales

* H1 current operating margin (before acquisition-related expense): 19.1 pct

* H1 net attributable income totaled 64.7 million euros ($72.82 million) in H1 2015 compared with 69.0 million euros in H1 2014

* H1 sales of 586.1 million euros in the H1 of 2015, up 10.4 pct

* Confirms outlook for the year and maintain its projections for 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
