#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cybergun announces 2.04 million euro capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cybergun SA :

* Says a new pool of investors wants to enter its capital and guarantees 100 percent of a capital increase of 2.04 million euros ($2.30 million) with preferential subscription rights

* To issue shares with warrants attached at unit price of 0.33 euro per share

* Two warrants attached to each new share

* The first warrant gives the right to subscribe for a new share at 0.33 euro per share; the second warrant gives the right to subscribe for a new share at 0.40 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

