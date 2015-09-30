BRIEF-Uponor lowers 2015 guidance upon weak European demand

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Uponor Oyj :

* Says weak European demand and raw material price volatility drive operating profit guidance change for 2015

* Estimates that its full year 2015 operating profit will not improve from 2014

* Net sales for 2015 are expected to exceed those of prior year while operating profit, excluding any non-recurring items, remains somewhat below that of 2014

* Earlier expected Group’s net sales and operating profit (excluding any non-recurring items) to improve from 2014

* Says manufacturing expansion in Apple Valley, Minnesota, which began in early spring, is progressing according to plan

Source text: bit.ly/1iKbncW

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)