BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 104.7 mln
#Consumer Electronics
September 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q1 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 104.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q1 2015/16 revenue 506.0 million Danish crowns ($76.2 million) versus 433.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2015/16 EBIT loss 104.7 million crowns versus loss 171.2 million crowns year ago

* Says is on track to deliver guidance for year - revenue growth of 8 - 12 pct compared to 2014/15 and EBIT before costs previously allocated to Automotive around break-even

Source text: bit.ly/1j0dutV Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6402 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

