BRIEF-CDR Advance Capital issues convertible bonds for up to EUR 4.95 mln
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CDR Advance Capital issues convertible bonds for up to EUR 4.95 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Cdr Advance Capital SpA :

* To issue “CdR Advance Capital 2015-2021 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 6%” convertible bonds for total value of 4.95 million euros ($5.56 million)

* To issue up to 4.5 million B category shares at a price of 0.0089 euro per share

* Shares to be offered to at a 2:1 ratio only to holders of B category shares if conversion of bonds is exercised and only to maintain 2:1 ratio between A category and B category shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
