BRIEF-Datatec sees H1 FY16 HEPS down 25 pct
September 30, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Datatec sees H1 FY16 HEPS down 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd

* Imposition of capital controls at end of 2014 in angola and devaluation of Angolan Kwanza resulted in a foreign exchange loss of $8.9 million in H1 FY16 at Westcon

* Management has instituted a series of actions to control exposure and reduce further losses

* EPS and HEPS for H1 FY16 will be approximately 12.0 US cents, 25% lower than 16.0 US cents reported for H1 FY15

* underlying earnings per share for H1 fy16 will be approximately 15.0 US cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

