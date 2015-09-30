FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SMT sells 999,999 series A shares of Codemedia to Versalis Equity
September 30, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SMT sells 999,999 series A shares of Codemedia to Versalis Equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Signed an agreement on Sept. 29 to sell 999,999 series A shares of its unit Codemedia SA to Versalis Equity SA for the maximum of 11.6 million zlotys ($3.1 million)

* Codemedia will acquire 808,238 of its own shares from company, within 30 days from signing the agreement, to retire them in exchange for 6.1 million zlotys

* The maximum value of the deal is estimated at 17.7 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
