BRIEF-Financial Reporting Council concludes enquiry into Blur Group accounts
#IT Services & Consulting
September 30, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Financial Reporting Council concludes enquiry into Blur Group accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Financial Reporting Council:

* Findings of frc in respect of accounts of Blur Group Plc for year ended 31 December 2013

* Principal issues raised were whether company was principal or agent in relation to outsourcing services it provided

* Committee notes evidence provided by Blur Group directors to support their judgement that they are generally acting as principal rather than agent

* Committee also welcomes actions taken by Blur Group directors as reported in 2015 interim accounts

* Committee has now concluded its enquiries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

