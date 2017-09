Sept 30 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* Continues growth in Sempertrans segment with commissioning of new production capacities at site in Belchatow, Poland

* Total of about 40 million euros ($44.91 million) has been invested to expand production capacities ($1 = 0.8907 euros)