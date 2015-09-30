FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hibernia REIT says rents Dublin office space to Twitter
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hibernia REIT says rents Dublin office space to Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hibernia Reit Plc :

* Announces that it has pre-let c. 85,000 sq. ft of Cumberland House, Dublin 2, to Twitter International Company

* Hibernia will refurbish entire building at a cost of up to EUR 27 million ahead of expected lease commencement in H2 2016

* Twitter will occupy all of office accommodation in Cumberland House, , and will take about 140 car parking spaces on a 20 year lease

* Twitter will pay initial rent of about EUR 4.6 million per annum, equating to an average of EUR 50 per sq. ft for office space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.