BRIEF-Hibernia REIT says rents Dublin office space to Twitter

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hibernia Reit Plc :

* Announces that it has pre-let c. 85,000 sq. ft of Cumberland House, Dublin 2, to Twitter International Company

* Hibernia will refurbish entire building at a cost of up to EUR 27 million ahead of expected lease commencement in H2 2016

* Twitter will occupy all of office accommodation in Cumberland House, , and will take about 140 car parking spaces on a 20 year lease

* Twitter will pay initial rent of about EUR 4.6 million per annum, equating to an average of EUR 50 per sq. ft for office space