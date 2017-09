Sept 30 (Reuters) - Garanti Faktoring AS :

* To issue nominal 50 million lira ($16.51 million) (up to 75 million lira nominal in case of demand) bonds for qualified investors with 175 days maturity period

* Authorizes Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler for bond issuance

