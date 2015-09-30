BRIEF-Santam sells 76 pct of Indwe to UBI and Sanlam

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* Santam sells 76% of Indwe to UBI and Sanlam

* Santam , Ubuntu-Botho Investments Proprietary and Sanlam Limited have reached agreement in which Santam will sell its controlling stake in independent brokerage firm Indwe Broker to UBI and Sanlam

* Transaction is based on a valuation for Indwe of R265 million and will see UBI acquiring 51% of Indwe shareholding while sanlam will acquire 25%

* Santam will retain 24% of Indwe