BRIEF-Santam sells 76 pct of Indwe to UBI and Sanlam
September 30, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Santam sells 76 pct of Indwe to UBI and Sanlam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd

* Santam sells 76% of Indwe to UBI and Sanlam

* Santam , Ubuntu-Botho Investments Proprietary and Sanlam Limited have reached agreement in which Santam will sell its controlling stake in independent brokerage firm Indwe Broker to UBI and Sanlam

* Transaction is based on a valuation for Indwe of R265 million and will see UBI acquiring 51% of Indwe shareholding while sanlam will acquire 25%

* Santam will retain 24% of Indwe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
