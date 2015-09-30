FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galenica says sucroferric oxyhydroxide receives approval by ministry in Japan
September 30, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galenica says sucroferric oxyhydroxide receives approval by ministry in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* Sucroferric oxyhydroxide receives approval by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis under the name “P-Tol”

* Kissei Pharmaceutical said new drug application for "P-Tol chewable tablets 250mg" and "P-Tol chewable tablets 500mg" for treatment of hyperphosphatemia approved by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan Source text - bit.ly/1JBzsYU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

