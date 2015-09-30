FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-4 SC receives up to EUR 450,000 grant from Eurostars programme
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 30, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-4 SC receives up to EUR 450,000 grant from Eurostars programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - 4 SC AG :

* Receives funding from Eurostars programme for further research of its anti-cancer agents with an epigenetic mode of action

* Receipt of a grant from German Federal Ministry of Education and Research of up to 450,000 euros ($505,980.00) as part of Eurostars programme

* Three-Year research programme in cooperation with two other European epigenetics companies funded

* To use funds for additional preclinical research on its clinical epigenetic agents resminostat and 4sc-202, investigating aspects such as immunomodulator potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.