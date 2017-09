Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG :

* H1 2015 net sales of 10.6 million Swiss francs ($10.90 million)(previous year 7.6 million francs)

* H1 EBIT amounted to 2.8 million francs (previous year 2.2 million francs)

* H1 EBITDA 5.83 million, 42 percent up vs H1 2014

* Says is on track to achieve its annual targets Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9728 Swiss francs)