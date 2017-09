Sept 30 (Reuters) - CapMan Oyj :

* Inflight Service repays its outstanding vendor loan to funds managed by CapMan

* Impact of transaction on CapMan’s result for 2015 is 1.2 million euros ($1.35 million) from carried interest income

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)