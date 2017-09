Sept 30 (Reuters) - Saga Plc

* Grown trading ebitda in our core businesses of financial services and travel by 5.2%

* Trading profit £117.5m

* Profit before tax £101.3m ($153.57 million)

* Available operating cash flow £139.1m

* Interim dividend 2.2p

* Core motor insurance policies up by 9.7% to 1,112k

* Sale of allied healthcare progressing with completion expected before end of financial year

