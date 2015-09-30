FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groupe Fnac makes proposal to acquire Darty
September 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Groupe Fnac makes proposal to acquire Darty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac SA :

* Announces potential acquisition of Darty PLC

* Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of directors of Darty PLC regarding a potential acquisition of Darty

* Possible offer, made on Sept. 28, consists of an all-share acquisition of 100 pct of Darty’s issued and to be issued share capital

* Fnac’s proposal would entitle each Darty shareholder to receive 1 Fnac share for every 39 Darty shares held

* This values each darty share at 101 pence and values existing issued share capital of Darty at 533 million British Pound ($808.13 million)

* Darty shareholders would be entitled to retain final dividend of 2.625 cents payable on Nov. 13

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6595 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
