BRIEF-Kindy FY net profit up 23.9 pct at 0.7 mln euros

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kindy SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 38.7 million euros ($43.5 million)versus 39.1 million euros a year ago

* FY current operating income is 1.9 million euros versus 1.6 million euros a year ago

* FY net income 0.7 million euros versus 0.6 million euros a year ago

* Says strategic plan for 2017 to grow 15 pct revenue in three year time is being implemeted, first effects expected from 2016-2017 Source text: bit.ly/1RffUjj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)