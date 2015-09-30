FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kindy FY net profit up 23.9 pct at 0.7 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
September 30, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kindy FY net profit up 23.9 pct at 0.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kindy SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 38.7 million euros ($43.5 million)versus 39.1 million euros a year ago

* FY current operating income is 1.9 million euros versus 1.6 million euros a year ago

* FY net income 0.7 million euros versus 0.6 million euros a year ago

* Says strategic plan for 2017 to grow 15 pct revenue in three year time is being implemeted, first effects expected from 2016-2017 Source text: bit.ly/1RffUjj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.