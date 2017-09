BRIEF-Blue Cap H1 revenue up at EUR 40.0 mln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Blue Cap AG :

* H1 group profit from ordinary activities increased from 1.074 million euros to 1.523 million euros ($1.71 million)

* H1 EBIT (adjusted for extraordinary expenses) amounted to 1.890 million euros (previous year: 1.453 million euros); EBITDA amounted to 3.061 million euros (previous year. 2.155 million euros)

* H1 revenue 40.047 million euros (previous year 37.293 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 revenue to range between 85 million and 90 million euros at current group structure and a clearly positive net income