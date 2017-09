Sept 30 (Reuters) - DO Deutsche Office AG :

* Signed a 10-year lease agreement with US-American supplier of technical building equipment for 4,320 sqm in its “together” office building at Gutenbergstrasse 1 in Ismaning near Munich

* Vacancy rate of Deutsche Office portfolio down to 15.2 pct as of Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)