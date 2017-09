Sept 30 (Reuters) - Banco Mare Nostrum SA IPO-BMAR.MC:

* Finalizes agreement to sell 21.09 percent stake in EBN Banco De Negocios for 11.9 million euros ($13.4 million) to two private investors

