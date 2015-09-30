FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Please ignore alerts on DF Deutsche Forfait AG of Sept 30
September 30, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Please ignore alerts on DF Deutsche Forfait AG of Sept 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Please ignore the alerts on DF Deutsche Forfait DFTGn.DE terminating negotiations with bondholders to save the company and filing for insolvency, as it duplicated information covered on September 29)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Df deutsche forfait ag - terminates negotiations with bondholders to save the company and files for insolvency Df deutsche forfait ag - talks with investors to close the existing equity gap could not be completed in time as of september 30 with a positive result (Gdynia Newsroom)

