Sept 30 (Reuters) - Autobank AG :

* H1 consolidated earnings before taxes amounted to 33,000 euros ($36,993.00) (previous year: 247,000 euros)

* H1 consolidated earnings after taxes -96,000 euros (previous year: 157,000 euros)

* H1 total group income up from 4.988 million euros to 5.369 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1VrkYSj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)