BRIEF-ING Groep to sell 40 million shares in NN Group

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ing Groep NV :

* To sell 40 million shares in NN Group

* As part of transaction, NN group has stated its intention to repurchase NN group ordinary shares from ING Group for an aggregate amount of 150 million euros ($167.49 million)

* ING Group’s stake in NN Group’s outstanding capital is expected to decrease to approximately 25.8 pct from its current 37.1 pct

* Book is open with immediate effect and expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on 1 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)