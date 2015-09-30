FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ING Groep to sell 40 million shares in NN Group
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep to sell 40 million shares in NN Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ing Groep NV :

* To sell 40 million shares in NN Group

* As part of transaction, NN group has stated its intention to repurchase NN group ordinary shares from ING Group for an aggregate amount of 150 million euros ($167.49 million)

* ING Group’s stake in NN Group’s outstanding capital is expected to decrease to approximately 25.8 pct from its current 37.1 pct

* Book is open with immediate effect and expected to close ultimately by 17:30 CET on 1 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.