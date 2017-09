Sept 30 (Reuters) - Matica Technologies AG :

* Places new shares in course of rights offering

* Subscription rights for a total of 61,182 new no-par bearer shares of company at a subscription price of 2.23 euros ($2.49) per share have been exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)