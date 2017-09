Sept 30 (Reuters) - ADL Partner SA :

* H1 operating income 1.3 million euros ($1.45 million) versus 7.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit group share 0.8 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago

* Says 2015 results will be lower than in 2014