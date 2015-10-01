FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HKScan invests in Rauma, headcount reduction to affect up to 239 employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hkscan Oyj :

* Invests in growth with a new production facility in Rauma

* New facility is scheduled for completion about at end of 2017

* Investment is valued at about 80 million euros ($89.2 million)

* Headcount reduction will not exceed 239 person-work years

* Says when Rauma facility is completed about at end of 2017 it will replace HKScan’s current production unit in Eura

* Investment will result in a non-cash write-down of current Eura facility’s assets amounting to about 11 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1GjjkLH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

