BRIEF-Cranswick says well-placed after H1 sales rise 7 pct
October 1, 2015 / 6:05 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Cranswick says well-placed after H1 sales rise 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc

* Underlying sales * were 7% higher than same period last year, with corresponding volumes up 10% as group’s customers and uk consumers continue to see benefit of group’s lower input prices.

* Business remains very well-placed to deliver further growth this financial year.

* H1 revenues during first half of year were slightly ahead of board’s expectations.

* Total revenues in six months to 30 september 2015 were 10% ahead of same period last year, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

