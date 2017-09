Oct 1 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc :

* Londonmetric sells two retail parks for 43.4 million pounds

* Has sold Westcroft Retail Park in Milton Keynes for 27.2 million pounds and its Mountbatten Retail Park in Southampton

* Both parks were purchased by large UK institutional investors