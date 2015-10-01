FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-ITE Groups sees FY 15 revenue about 136 million stg
October 1, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-ITE Groups sees FY 15 revenue about 136 million stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds currency in bullet points 1 and 7)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - ITE Group Plc :

* Revenues for FY 2015 are expected to be about 136 million stg

* Revenues in three month period to Sept. 30, 2015 were about 23 million stg

* World Food Moscow, group’s leading food exhibition, which performed very well in extremely difficult trading conditions recording a 12 pct decrease in space sales to 22,600sqm

* On a like-for like basis Q4 revenue represents a decrease of 14 pct.

* Group’s performance in Q4 was in line with expectations and management expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Ongoing relative weakness of Ruble against our reporting currency and challenging trading conditions in Russia

* As at Sept. 25, 2015, group had booked about 48 million stg of revenue for FY 2016

* Trading conditions in Russia and more recently Central Asian states, continue to be challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

