BRIEF-Altice announces successful pricing of $8.6 bln new debt
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altice announces successful pricing of $8.6 bln new debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* Announces that it has successfully priced $8.6 billion of new debt in connection with its acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corporation

* New debt includes $1.0 billion of 10 year senior guaranteed notes

* New debt includes $3.8 billion of 7 year and 10 year senior unsecured notes

* New debt includes $3.8 billion of 7 year senior secured term loan B

* Cablevision financing has an average cost of 7.6 pct and average tenor is 7.9 years

* Combined with retained debt at Cablevision ($5.9 billion), total Cablevision debt financing is equal to $14.5 billion, with an average tenor of 6.6 years and average cost of 7.5 pct

* In addition, Cablevision has secured a 5 year $2 billion revolving facility, ensuring ample room to meet cablevision’s liquidity needs

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
