BRIEF-Efore lowers financial estimate for 2015
#Semiconductors
October 1, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Efore lowers financial estimate for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Efore Oyj :

* Lowers its financial estimate for 2015

* Estimates its net sales of financial year 2015 to be 86 million - 92 million euros ($95.84 million - $102.52 million)

* Sees results from operating activities without one-time items to be at break-even level or mildly positive

* Earlier expected net sales of 86 million - 96 million euros and results from operating activities without one-time items to be 2 million - 5 million euros

* Lowers outlook due to lower than forecasted demand in mainly telecommunication sector during latter part of year

Source text: bit.ly/1QMaWJX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

