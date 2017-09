Sept 30 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA :

* Buys 100 percent of M-Three SatCom Srl for 2.65 million euros ($2.96 million) to be paid in cash

* M-Three SatCom Srl supplies services and solutions for radio and television broadcasting industry

