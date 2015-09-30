BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor and Atmel amend merger agreement

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Says dialog and atmel have amended merger agreement to clarify that only required vote of dialog shareholders will be to authorize board of directors of dialog to allot and issue ordinary shares underlying american depositary shares to be issued in connection with atmel acquisition

* Says vote required to approve this matter is a simple majority of ordinary shares present and voting at meeting

* Says dialog expects that its shareholder meeting will be held in q4 of 2015