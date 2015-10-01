FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Altice launches 1.8 bln euro capital increase to finance Cablevision acquisition
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altice launches 1.8 bln euro capital increase to finance Cablevision acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* Launches a 10 pct capital raising in new A and B shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Capital increase worth ca 1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion)worth of new equity capital by issuing up to 69,997,600 Altice A shares and up to 24,832,500 Altice B shares

* Certain managers of Altice including have indicated their intention to subscribe new class A and class B for an aggregate amount representing at least 150 million euros

* Proceeds of the placing will be used to finance part of the consideration for the acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.