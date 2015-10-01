FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autoliv aims for $12 bln in sales by end of decade
October 1, 2015 / 6:40 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Autoliv aims for $12 bln in sales by end of decade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Says reiterates its existing long-term targets

* Says company further expects its restructuring costs to return to a normalized level averaging around 30 bps of sales from 2016 onward, down significantly from 2015 estimate of more than $90 million.

* Says in support of continued growth and technological leadership in its rapidly growing active safety business company expects its rd&e (net) expense in near-term to remain at level of 6 - 6.5% of sales

* Says for period from 2015 to end of decade Autoliv expects to grow its earnings per share faster than targeted sales growth

* Says to reach $12 billion in sales, indicating an annual growth rate of around 7% by end of decade

* Says to expand its current passive safety market share from 39%

* Says faster EPS growth will be achieved through improved margins and repurchases of company’s own shares or mergers and acquisitions

* Says company expects that its current combined passive safety and electronics market should grow by approximately 6% annually to around $31 billion in 2019

* Says long term expectation continues to be for RD&E (net) to be in range of 5 - 6% of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

