Oct 1 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd

* High court of gauteng issued interim interdict postponing meeting of creditors of co to consider business rescue plan

* Postponement of meeting will result in transfer of abil’s 100% shareholding in stangen to african bank not being met

* Curator is still not able to give date on which suspension of trading in securities of african bank is expected to be lifted