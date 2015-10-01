FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Free2move Holding carries out guaranteed rights issue
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 1, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Free2move Holding carries out guaranteed rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Free2move Holding AB :

* Says carries out guaranteed rights issue

* Says subscription period is from Oct. 13 to Oct. 29, 2015

* New issue is of about 16.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.00 million) and is guaranteed to about 93 pct partly through subscription commitments, partly through a guarantee consortium which is syndicated by G & W Fondkommission, which means issue is guaranteed up to about 15.7 million crowns

* Says shareholder loan of 9.3 million crowns is going to be offset against submitted subscription commitments

* Additionally may issue about 2 million crowns as over-allotment Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3903 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

