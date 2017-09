Oct 1 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Private Equity A/S

* IK 2007 Fund has received an irrevocable binding offer for the sale of Solina Group

* In total, Solina Group has 8 research and development centres and 11 production plants across Europe and Asia, with around 1,000 employees worldwide

* In 2014, Solina Group generated pro forma sales of 305 million euros ($340.3 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1QMvDpm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)