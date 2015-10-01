FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EVRY increases its investment in cloud infrastructure and partners with IBM
October 1, 2015

BRIEF-EVRY increases its investment in cloud infrastructure and partners with IBM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Evry ASA :

* Says as part of this accelerated transformation, EVRY will invest more than 500 million Norwegian crowns ($59.2 million) to develop best infrastructure solution in Nordics

* Estimated contract value for IBM is $1 billion over contract period

* Says expect agreement with IBM will have a positive EBITA impact

* IBM will take on 440 employees from EVRY’s nordic delivery organisation and 200 employees from its offshore location in Chandigarh in India Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4487 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
