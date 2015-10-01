FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexam says Ball Corp received statement of objections from European Commission
October 1, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rexam says Ball Corp received statement of objections from European Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Rexam Plc

* Ball confirms that it received a statement of objections from European Commission in relation to its proposal to buy rexam

* Expected that all necessary regulatory clearances will be obtained to enable proposed acquisition to close during first half of 2016

* Statement of objections received from EC

* Ball takes note of European Commission’s provisional objections and concerns as outlined in SO

* View of Ball that concerns raised in SO allow parties to develop appropriate remedy to bring successful clearance by eu’s competition authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

