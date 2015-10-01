FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK financial regulator proposes changes to pension rules
October 1, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK financial regulator proposes changes to pension rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA proposes changes to pension rules to enhance consumer protection

* Proposals include additional rules and guidance for firms on how they should communicate with customers, a review of retirement risk warnings

* Proposals include restrictions on promotion, distribution of high risk investments, amendments to FCA’s definition of certified high new worth investor and restricted investor

* Proposals also include new rules for pension freedoms communications (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

